At least four more people have been killed in fresh attacks at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to Joy News sources at least two more people have also been critically wounded and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The shootings occurred this dawn at a suburb widely believed to be inhabited by people who do not belong to any of the factions involved in the chieftaincy dispute.

Multiple sources have confirmed the incident to joy news but police continue to refuse to give information.

Bawku divisional police commander and chief superintendent, Adamu Seidu, told our correspondent, Albert Sore that he could confirm some killings but refused to give a number and declined to comment any further.