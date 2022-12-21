Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was a proud CEO yesterday when his school held it’s annual speech and prize giving ceremony at the forecourt of Offinso Chief’s palace.

The ceremony also saw the very first batch of pupils who sat for the BECE from the Great Minds International school.

As the founder, it was Lilwin’s obligation to deliver a speech to address the graduands as well as a review of the next 2022/2023 academic year.

It was a hilarious moment when Lilwin chose to read his speech, which he claims was self-written, in English, rather than the usual Twi language.

While receiving cheers for his efforts, Lilwin warned that he might goof as he begged for pardon, with the excuse he did not have formal education like he is giving his pupils.

“Everyone knows Lilwin as the Kwamang boy without any educational background but today I have proven to have an educational institution. Giving what I lacked most years ago back to the people within my community is now my hall mark,” he read.

He reaffirmed his promise to build a Senior High School and an international programme where students can study abroad.

In videos he shared, the assembly was dissolved in laughter.

The ceremony was chaired by the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum and graced by dignitaries including Her Royal Majesty Lady Julie (The wife of Asantehene), Her Royal Highness Nana Nyarko Serwaa ( Offinsoman Hemaa ) actress Akyere Bruwaa and musician Strongman, among others.

