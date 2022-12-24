A young man has committed suicide by hanging at the banks of the Densu River, near the Kasoa Tollbooth, in the Ga South Municipality.

Horticulturists along the river said the body of the man was seen hanging in one of the trees on Monday, December 19, when they arrived at work.

An identification card with the name Francis Rogbor and a mobile phone without a SIM card was found on him.

The body has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue.

A call placed with the phone by the Police was received by a family member of the deceased who confirmed that the deceased until his demise, was residing at Top Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfrom.

Workers around said this was the second time such an incident has occurred in the area.

In a related development, an alleged notorious robber was mercilessly beaten and inflicted with serious machete wounds at Gomoa Ekwamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region when he and his gang attempted to rob someone in the area.

The alleged robber popularly known as Sika Gari would have been lynched but for the timely intervention of the Agona West District Police officers who later sent him to the hospital.

His accomplices managed to escape.

Some community members said Sika Gari had been arrested many times in connection with armed robbery incidents in the area but was left on the hook each time.

Some of the residents who expressed their frustration with his nefarious activities, gave him severe beatings and cutlass wounds until the police came to his rescue.