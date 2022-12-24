Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor has been honoured with three awards at the Ghana Media Arts and Entrepreneurship Awards (GMAEA).

This was at an event held at the La Palm Royal Beach on Friday to recognise and award several individuals for their contribution and impact on society.

Fire Lady, as she is popularly known in the media space’s Ladies Time show on Asempa FM was adjudged the Radio Show of the Year.

The presenter was also adjudged the Sports Personality of the Year as well as the Discovery Woman of the Year, all at one event.

Mrs Avornyo in her acceptance speech expressed appreciation to God.

She also dedicated the award to the Multimedia Group Limited, colleagues and sports team and her husband, Mr Dela Avornyo with compliments to former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.