Asamoah Gyan has hilariously opened up on what he said after missing a crucial penalty for the Black Stars in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana were on the verge of playing in the semifinal of the Mundial but Gyan missed out on a crucial penalty against the South Americans in stoppage time, which eventually led to Ghana’s elimination in the shootouts.

The Black Stars in 2010 were awarded a late penalty after Luis Suarez made a goal-bound header save with his hand in extra time.

Ghana, who were making their second appearance at the global showpiece eventually lost 4-2 on penalties after the match ended one-all.

Asked about the first words he uttered after missing the kick at the Romanus Incomplete Comedy Show, Asamoah Gyan revealed that, “Me Wu” which means “I’m dead,” were his first words.

The former Sunderland striker was honoured at the event for his incredible contribution to the growth of Ghana football and for ending his career as the top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals.

Asamoah Gyan is also Africa’s top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, a competition that started 92 years ago.

Gyan has been out of active football after leaving Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.