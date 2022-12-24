Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, has announced a new nickname for the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, according to Mr George will now be General Chairman.

This name to the outspoken politician comes with Mr Nketia’s new position in the party and will be duly recognised by all.

“Asiedu Nketia, we have decided to call him the General Chairman because Chairman General has been corrupted elsewhere at Abeka Junction,” he said.

General Mosquito has become a household name in Ghana politics.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nketia said he was given that name by members of the New Patriotic Party when he was a parliamentarian.

According to him, he was neither the Minority Leader nor the Deputy but emerged as the de-facto Minority Leader at that time due to his performance in the House during former President John Kufuor’s time.

Placing his ‘naming ceremony’ within context, he said on the occasion when he was given the name, Parliament was considering the nominees of former President Kufuor for appointment as ministers.

Mr Nketia, who is the NDC’s longest-serving General Secretary, was elected the Chairman at the party’s 10th Delegates Congress on December 17, 2022.

He toppled his predecessor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and former MP, Nii Ashitey Armah and Samuel Adusei to emerge the victor.