Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed he is on a trip to Tamale in the Northern region following the death of a delegate at the congress over the weekend.

The deceased, A.U. Farouk, according to reports, died on Friday night ahead of the congress on Saturday.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, General Mosquito said Mr Farouk collapsed and did not survive it.

He disclosed he was one of his campaign coordinators for the election.

Believed to be embarking on the trip with other party members, Mr Nketia explained their presence in the region is to pay last respects as he was buried on December 19, 2022.

Mr Farouk was a popular serial caller and Communications Team Member of the NDC in the Northern Region.

