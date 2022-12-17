A popular serial caller and Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, A.U. Farouk, has been reported dead.

Mr Farouk, according to reports, passed on in Accra on Friday.

The deceased was part of several party faithful who travelled from Tamale to Accra for the NDC’s National Delegates Conference to be held on Saturday 17th December 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The late A.U Farouk.

His sudden death has left scores in shock, especially both NDC and NPP supporters in the region.

Many who are yet to come to terms with the unfortunate incident said they saw him a few hours before the news of his demise broke out.

A.U. Farouk propagated the party’s agenda and policies in the region on TV, radio stations and social media via phone calls and text messages for over a decade.

He contested the Tamale North Constituency Deputy Communications Officer position but lost.

Social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour amidst testimonies of his selfless and committed service to party activities.