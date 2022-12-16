Incumbent National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified why he should be retained by delegates.

As the first person to champion the election of a Speaker of Parliament from an opposition party, winning an election in 2024 will be a cool chop.

On Saturday, Saturday 17, delegates of NDC will head to the polls to decide who they wish to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general poll.

The position being keenly contested are the National Chairman and General Secretary. However, aspirants vying for the chairmanship position are throwing salvos at each other.

The incumbent, Ofosu-Ampofo, will be contesting bigwigs like Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito and Nii Armah Ashitey.

Many political pundits have not been able to name a winner though some have predicted the incumbent may retain his seat.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said he has no challenger in the contest.

According to him, his track record in the 2020 general election is unappalled and none of his contenders can rival it.

“I’m the only chairman who increased popular votes, increased parliamentary seats and by leadership an opposition party member has been elected Speaker of Parliament,” he stated.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who described the NDC as his first wife, urged NDC delegates to put personal interest aside and retain him in power.