As delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepare to converge at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday to elect their new crop of leaders, a leading member of the NDC planning committee has assured that the party’s legal team is handling possible cases of injunction ahead of the conference.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News on Friday, Alex Segbefia noted that by the close of Friday, the party would be settled on candidates who would be allowed to vote or not.

“We do have potential injunction cases but they are being dealt with. We know that we will reach some amicable resolution of all those matters by close of today,” he reiterated.

According to him, the party is optimistic about this year’s election and believes it will be more successful than the previous ones.

Touching on the lessons learned from the youth and women’s congress, held almost a week ago, he stated that the party has identified the triggers of the clashes, therefore to avoid a repetition of the violent clashes, “No T-shirts of aspirants will be allowed in the premises”, adding that party colours are however, allowed.

This, the Chairman of the national congress planning committee of the NDC explained, is because the T-shirts of aspirants “are means of infuriating or identifying people and once they are groups, things can then spark off.”

He also stated that members of the public without properly identified tags or observer tags will not be allowed into the stadium.