The Ghana Police Service says it is pursuing a gang of robbers who attacked a household and shot two people at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region.

The incident is said to have happened on Thursday, December 15.

A press statement issued by the Police said one of victims died upon admission.

“The Police are pursuing a gang of robbers who attacked a household and shot two people at Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region on December 15, 2022.

“The victims were shot after one of them allegedly struggled with the robbers during the attack.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention but one of them unfortunately passed on while the other is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the Police say it has strengthened its presence in the area.

“Police have deepened security in the area and intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” the statement concluded.