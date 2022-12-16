Ghanaian-born US-based gospel singer, Nana Yaa Otchere, popularly known as Mz Nana, has made a comeback with her newest gospel jam dubbed ‘Aseda Ka.’

After smashing through with her Oma Ne Nsa So hit, the gospel maestro has released Aseda Ka charging gospel lovers to always remain grateful to their maker.

The dope tune curated by Mz Nana is apt to top the airwaves this yuletide and even into the New Year.

“The public’s reception of my maiden single ‘Oma Ne Nsa So,’ which was written about 15 years ago but was successfully released this year, has been very encouraging. It has affirmed what I’ve always believed in God’s own time; he makes things beautiful.

“The journey has been long and dwindling, but he perfected it for his glory. Therefore, I’m very confident the Lord has me in his plan and working for my good,” she said.

Mz Nana is a Ghanaian-born US-based gospel artiste passionate about expressing her appreciation for God’s majesty and awesome nature.

Born and raised in Ghana with a legal name, Nana Yaa Otchere, she is popularly known by her numerous clients and also on showbiz platforms as Mz Nana.

Growing up in Ghana as a little girl, she attended the Church of Pentecost with her paternal grandmother, where she started singing at Sunday schools and sometimes at the youth conventions.

Mz Nana loved to sing to express her joy for the Lord and encourage people to have faith in the Lord.

The gospel songstress later joined the Kings Chapel Vine Yard at Madina in Accra, where she joined the praise and worship team to continue the gospel business. She also sang at their various crusades and outreach programmes to help propagate the gospel.

When she got married and finally joined her husband in Virginia in the United States of America about 19 years ago, she did not allow the new environment to separate her from the love of the Lord, so she immediately joined the church choir of the Miracle Temple Assembly of God in Silver Spring Maryland where her husband fellowshipped.

Additionally, Mz Nana dedicated all her time and talent to the choir and church activities as a praise and worship team member.

“As a gospel artiste, I know my life must provide comfort and hope to people who listen to my music and follow me on all my social media handles. Beyond that, I’m also a wife, mother, daughter, niece, and sibling to people in my immediate family. My positive attitude to life in general and consistently trying to treat everyone with dignity, respect, and full of compassion help create a positive vibe around me which is felt by people who happen to be around me,” she said.

Currently, she is a member of the International Miracle Chapel in Burtonsville, Maryland, where she worships and leads the Miracle Harmonics’ praise and worship team.

Mz Nana is a licensed cosmetologist and hair stylist in Virginia. She is an entrepreneur and a businesswoman.

She is happily married to her dear and lovely husband, Dr Francis Otchere, and the couple is blessed with two handsome and very responsible young men she dearly loves.

Mz Nana is fully supported by her husband, the executive producer of the Otchere’s production, and writes most of her songs.

Signing off with advice to the Ghanaian youth, she had this to say: “My advice to the youth is to be patient and trust in the Lord and their abilities. They must work on themselves and give themselves time to grow and perfect their craft and talents. They must remember that “God’s delays are not God’s denials” and “things that are done half are never done right.”

