Manchester United’s Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool are the latest French players to come down with illness ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, according to a report in L’Equipe.

A number of squads have suffered with illnesses during the tournament and France have been one of the worst hit.

Adrien Rabiot was out of the squad entirely for the semi-final win over Morocco on Wednesday whilst Bayern Munich duo Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman were unused substitutes after also suffering.

Now French outlet L’Equipe reports that Varane and Konate have both come down with illness as well.

The report says that the symptoms are mild for Varane and more intense for Konate. Rabiot and Upamecano returned to training on Thursday.

All eyes will now be on the group training session at 5pm UK time and which players are able to make it and which are missing.

It does raise a real concern around what happens in the centre of the defence. With Upamecano, Varane and Konate’s training time potentially limited it might leave manager Didier Deschamps in a difficult place.

A statement later on Friday ahead of training from the FFF confirmed that Varane, Coman and Konate would not train with the group and would instead do work in the gym.

“Raphaël Varane, Kingsley Coman and Ibrahima Konaté are spared and will not take part in the collective session today on the field but will have an session in the gym.”