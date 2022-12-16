Fifa has appointed Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak to take charge of Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup final between France and Argentina.
The 41-year-old has already officiated matches involving both teams at the tournament – Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group-stage victory against Denmark.
Marciniak’s assistants in Sunday’s much-anticipated match will be compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.
The three have already overseen matches at the Under-18 world championships and the Euros in 2016.
The Argentina v France clash will be staged at the Lusail Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.
Full appointment:
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
- Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (POL)
- Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL) (POL)
- Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath (USA)
- Reserve Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)
- Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
- Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
- Offside Video Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins (USA)
- Support Video Assistant Referee: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)
- Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Corey Parker (USA)