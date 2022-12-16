Szymon Marciniak
Fifa has appointed Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak to take charge of Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The 41-year-old has already officiated matches involving both teams at the tournament – Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group-stage victory against Denmark.

Marciniak’s assistants in Sunday’s much-anticipated match will be compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

The three have already overseen matches at the Under-18 world championships and the Euros in 2016.

The Argentina v France clash will be staged at the Lusail Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Full appointment:

  • Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Pawel Sokolnicki (POL)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL) (POL)
  • Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath (USA)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins (USA)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Fernando Guerrero (MEX)
  • Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Corey Parker (USA)




