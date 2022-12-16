Fifa has appointed Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak to take charge of Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup final between France and Argentina.

The 41-year-old has already officiated matches involving both teams at the tournament – Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group-stage victory against Denmark.

Marciniak’s assistants in Sunday’s much-anticipated match will be compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

The three have already overseen matches at the Under-18 world championships and the Euros in 2016.

The Argentina v France clash will be staged at the Lusail Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Full appointment: