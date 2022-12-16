The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) will hold its annual Congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The main item on the agenda is the replacement of the First Vice President following the demise of Paul Atchoe, former President of the Ghana Volleyball Association.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah (former AMA boss) who is Chairman of the Greater Accra Swimming Association and Mr Mawuko Afadzinu (Prez. of Ghana Table Tennis) will contest for the vacant First Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee position.

The Congress comes off at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah is the President of the GOC. During his term, Ghana won a bronze medal in boxing for the first time in 29 years at the Olympic Games.