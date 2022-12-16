Falling truck spills scrap at Achimota Overhead, causes gridlock

A Tema bound cargo truck loaded with metal scraps Thursday evening fell on its side around the Achimota overhead, causing heavy vehicular traffic.

The vehicle with registration number AW 1216-22 bursts two tyres while attempting to negotiate a bend, falling over in the process and completely blocking the road.

The driver and his mate who were the only occupants sustained no physical injuries.

The mate, Adams, disclosed that the vehicle was coming from Kumasi and was heading to Tema when it fell over after bursting the tyres.

According to him, the bad nature of the road caused the two tyres to burst which made the vehicle tilt and fall over.

An eyewitness, Henry, revealed that that specific portion of the road frequently causes tyre bursts due to its bad nature.

He called for a permanent solution as occasional fixes have failed to curb the problem.

Below are photos from the scene of the accident: Photos by Joseph Mawuli Tibu