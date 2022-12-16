National Chairman Hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, says he is unperturbed about former High Commissioner to UK, Victor Smith‘s decision not to support his bid.

To General Mosquito, there are a lot more people aside from the former Minister who are excited about his bid and will go all out to rally support for him.

Mr Nketia’s comment comes after Mr Smith disclosed the former is contesting for the Chairmanship position because his dream to be former President Mahama’s running mate in 2020 was shattered.

Ambassador Smith indicated he and other senior party figures, including former President Mahama, had advised Mr Nketia not to challenge the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the position because doing so might cause needless conflict, but Mr Nketia refused to heed their advice.

He has, therefore, openly declared support for the re-election of Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo.

Reacting to the development, General Mosquito, who is poised for victory in the election scheduled for Saturday, said he doesn’t remember such a conversation with the NDC stalwart.

“Everyone has their own opinion and you decide whether to accept or reject them but I don’t remember he [Victor Smith] had that conversation with me and even if he did, it was my choice to take it or not because advice is like raw materials which inform personal decisions.

“So even if I listen to advise from my mother, friends or whoever, I know what is best for me which is the interest of the NDC and that is what I will stick to,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Nketia added he expects Mr Smith to keep whatever opinions he has about his Chairmanship bid to himself as his mind is already made up.

“If he calls himself my friend, people should judge from what he has said to understand the kind of friend he is,” he stated.

