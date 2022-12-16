A Nigerian tech company, Klasha, has brought in a new policy which will allow its employees to take time off when they are in their period.

It is reported that they are the first tech company in Nigeria to introduce a menstrual leave policy of this kind.

Klasha has said the policy will initially provide five days off a year but that could be subject to change as they evaluate its effectiveness once implemented.

CEO, Jess Anuna, said in a statement: “At Klasha, we understand that we must make room for women’s biological needs as a part of everyday business. Rather than leave the subject as an unspoken taboo, we want to build a culture of trust, truth, and acceptance.“

On their website, they state that 60% of their employees are female.

The move has been applauded by some on social media, but it has also sparked debate about how the policy will work in practice.

Just read on Linkedn that @Klasha_app just implemented a menstrual leave policy for their female employees. First Nigerian tech company to do that. Great step 👏 — Imade (@alternate_chick) December 14, 2022

Too many factors to consider here. This means a lady will have at least 5 days off every month, but then how about the impact it'll have, for instance too much work for the ones left behind (inadequate manpower at that particular time). https://t.co/zsyCKDYdc0 — Edward Kimathi (@official_EKN) December 15, 2022

Zambia is currently the only country in Africa that grants menstrual leave – allowing a day off per month. Other counties that offer flexible working for periods include Japan, Indonesia and South Korea.

A study in 2019 found that period pain was linked to nearly nine days of lost productivity for a woman in a year.

Founded in 2018, Klasha is a Nigerian e-commerce company which operates in six African countries. They currently have offices in San Francisco and Lagos.