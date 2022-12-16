A Nigerian tech company, Klasha, has brought in a new policy which will allow its employees to take time off when they are in their period.
It is reported that they are the first tech company in Nigeria to introduce a menstrual leave policy of this kind.
Klasha has said the policy will initially provide five days off a year but that could be subject to change as they evaluate its effectiveness once implemented.
CEO, Jess Anuna, said in a statement: “At Klasha, we understand that we must make room for women’s biological needs as a part of everyday business. Rather than leave the subject as an unspoken taboo, we want to build a culture of trust, truth, and acceptance.“
On their website, they state that 60% of their employees are female.
The move has been applauded by some on social media, but it has also sparked debate about how the policy will work in practice.
Zambia is currently the only country in Africa that grants menstrual leave – allowing a day off per month. Other counties that offer flexible working for periods include Japan, Indonesia and South Korea.
A study in 2019 found that period pain was linked to nearly nine days of lost productivity for a woman in a year.
Founded in 2018, Klasha is a Nigerian e-commerce company which operates in six African countries. They currently have offices in San Francisco and Lagos.