Ghanaian comedian Derick Kobina Bonney, widely known as ‘DKB’, left the audience in stitches with his electrifying performance at the recent AY Live show in Nigeria.

During the event, which featured a star-studded line-up of comedians from across Africa, DKB showcased his comedic prowess with a series of jokes touching on relatable life topics.

His performance included humorous anecdotes about accents and their cultural significance, as well as insightful commentary on romance.

Videos of DKB’s performance quickly went viral on social media, capturing the audience’s enthusiastic response and loud applause.

In one clip shared on his social media pages, the comedian can be seen commanding the stage with confidence and eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Taking to social media to share his excitement, DKB expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform on the AY Live stage.

He wrote, “OMG I got Nigerians clapping for me on #AYLive stage! I have made it. Enjoy the historic moment!”

Netizens on Twitter joined in praising DKB for his exceptional performance, highlighting his ability to connect with the audience and deliver memorable comedic moments.

