A Catholic priest based at Shama in the Western Region, Fr. Samuel Ebuley Afful, has died in a fatal accident on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road.

This was contained in a statement issued by Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese, Most Rev. John Baptist.

Fr. Afful was said to be traveling with four other priests, including Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, to Enchi for their yearly reunion.

Sadly, Fr. Afful lost his life in the accident, while Bishop Affrifa-Agyekum and another priest, Very Rev. Fr. Arthur, sustained injuries.

“With a heavy heart, I announce to you the demise of our brother and priest, Very Rev. Samuel Ebuley Afful. Fr Ebuley Afful who died shortly after a fatal accident, which occurred yesterday on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road,” the statement said.

The statement, in a Facebook post said “Father was traveling with four other classmates to Enchi for their annual classmates’ reunion. These are Most Rev. Joseph Affrifa-Agyekum, Bishop of Koforidua, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Kobina Arthur, Very Rev Fr. Albert Amakye, and Very Rev. Fr. Philip Tandoh. These sustained various degrees of injuries.”

ALSO READ:

Yendi primary: I strongly disagree but… – Farouk Mahama’s contender reacts