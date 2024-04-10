The Obuasi Circuit Court, presided over by His Honor Mark Deboro Tairima, has remanded a fake soldier in police custody for a week.

The suspect, Eric Opoku, 26, attempting to rob workers at a mining site.

The court was told that Eric Opoku, together with an accomplice, Musa Jafar, went to the site at Nyamesuyede near Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East district of Ashanti for the said operation.

The police got wind of the attempted robbery, rushed to the site and arrested Eric Opoku but Musa Jafar escaped.

The police retrieved a pump-action gun and a cutlass from Eric Opoku, who was in military uniform wearing a mask at the time of his arrest.

The suspect will reappear in court on April, 23 2024.

In an interview with Adom News after the court, the robbery victim, Kingsley Akoyie was happy the suspect has been remanded into police custody.

He said the two attacked the team at the site but they were quick to call the police patrol team, who also arrived on time to effect the arrest.

