Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has reacted to the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to confirm Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate for the Yendi constituency.

According to her, the position of the national executives to confirm her main contender is a worry.

“I have noted with surprise and sadness the decision of the NEC of our Party to declare my opponent, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Yendi Constituency.

“I strongly disagree with this decision but in the supreme interest of the Party, the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Presidential Candidate of the party H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and all well-meaning members of our esteemed party, I respect the party’s decision,” she said in a press statement dated April 9, 2024.

Hajia added that, she had not been treated fairly by the party leadership.

“Let me state for the records that I was not treated fairly, and the party did not follow the rule of natural justice” she bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, Hajia Abibata has accepted the decision in good faith to forge ahead in unity.

“That said, I remain thankful to the delegates and good people of Yendi for the massive support and love they showed me in the 27th of January 2024 parliamentary elections, which was unfortunately marred by infractions and electoral malpractices,” the press statement added.

Below is the full statement

