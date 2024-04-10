The founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, has elaborated on the rationale behind his collaboration with Alan Kyerematen, the founder of Movement for Change (M4C).

He emphasised that their partnership is driven by a collective desire for the advancement of the nation.

According to Dr. Sakara, their aim is to introduce innovative policies which can address the challenges hindering the country’s transformation agenda.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 10, Dr. Sakara underscored that their alliance transcends personal interests and is solely focused on serving the nation.

He asserted that their collaboration is designed to facilitate the contribution of independent-minded individuals to the country’s development, devoid of partisan affiliations.

“The desire to think outside the box led us to a union of minds and then we said why don’t we create some kind of electoral alliance that will address this but for a change, it is not about you and me but we need to put together a framework and a key understanding that will allow other people to join because then they know that it is not about us,” he said.

When asked about the initiator of their collaboration, he explained that it was Mr. Kyerematen who reached out to him.

Dr. Sakara clarified that this approach occurred prior to Mr. Kyerematen’s defeat in the NPP’s presidential primaries.

“Well, I think he approached me first. I know him but I don’t know him that much. He approached me from the point of view of his transformation plan. He approached me not for political purposes but for the purpose of formulating a great transformation plan,” he added.

On Thursday, April 4, independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen disclosed a strategic partnership with the NIM founder.

This marked the inception of a collaboration operating under the banner ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).’

Mr. Kyerematen detailed the objectives of the Alliance in a statement announcing its official launch scheduled for Wednesday, April 17.

The primary aim of the ARC is to unite Ghanaians from various demographics, with a special focus on engaging the youth and women, with the ultimate goal of electing the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.