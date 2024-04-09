The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region has moved traders to the market center after several months of misunderstanding about their relocation.

The traders took over pavements after a shooting incident at the central market in November 2023 that claimed many lives and destroyed many properties.

In an interview with Adom News, the MCE, Felix Owusu-Gyimah, said the return of the traders signals the restoration of peace and stability, which is crucial for the overall development of the municipality.

He emphasised the importance of traders adhering to the directives as it will help decongest the town and also boost economic activity and provide much-needed goods and services to the residents.

The MCE urged residents involved to continue working together as efforts are being put in place to review the curfew time in the Nkwanta township.

Cracking down the illegal trading activities, he also inspected ongoing projects at the market.

The projects include construction of new market stalls and the provision of other social amenities.

He promised to engage the contractors working on the project to expedite action to ensure they are completed on the scheduled time.

In an interaction with the traders, the MCE entreated them to pay their levies to the Assembly in order to demand their share of development.

The market queen, Doris Yaa Dogbey commended the MCE for the effort to improve the town’s development.

They said his commitment towards enhancing the Municipality’s peace and stability is evident, and they are hopeful for a brighter future ahead.

The market women appealed for completion of the new stalls and the provision of toilet and urinal facilities, as they are always compared to walk for distance anytime they want to attend natures call.