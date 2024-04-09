The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga, has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to initiate an investigation into the Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang.

This follows the investigation surrounding the award of scholarships by Fourth Estate, which brought to light the disparities in allocation, favouring affluent individuals with connections.

The investigation highlighted what Ayariga describes as a troubling trend of misconduct within the Secretariat under its current leadership.

In the formal petition submitted to the OSP on Tuesday, Mr Ayariga has called for a thorough probe into the secretariat’s operations.

Mr Ayariga emphasised the importance of ensuring that scholarships are distributed fairly to deserving Ghanaian students, rather than being unfairly allocated to individuals with political connections or wealth.

He appealed that the investigation must proceed promptly to prevent any further misuse of resources within the Scholarship Secretariat.

“It has become necessary to petition your office due to the despicable magnitude of abuse the Scholarship secretariat under the current leadership has exhibited.”

“I am therefore by this petition calling for a full-scale investigation into the activities of the Registrar and associated staff of the secretariat regarding the award of scholarships.”

He emphasized the need for the OSP to swiftly conduct this investigation without delay to prevent any further misappropriation of resources.

“I wish to state that these matters ought to be investigated as a matter of urgency to forestall any future misappropriation of our resources.”

“I, hereby, request that the Registrar be subjected to investigations and be made to step aside pending the outcome of the investigations to prevent interference with the investigative process,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament is also demanding the immediate suspension of Dr Agyemang.

The NDC MPs asserted that the investigation findings corroborated by concerned Ghanaians, both domestically and internationally, warrant decisive action.

They contend that such practices are unfair to deserving Ghanaian students who depend on the Secretariat for assistance.

