The Minority in Parliament has called for the interdiction of the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang.

This follows an investigation by the Fourth Estate into the award of scholarships by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, an agency under the Office of the President.

These scholarships are meant for deserving, needy but brilliant students.

However, the investigations revealed they were awarded based on political patronage, influence, and favoritism, among other considerations between 2019 and 2020.

In a press release on April 8, the Minority said the revelation makes the corruption and gross abuse of office by these officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government evident.

They therefore want the Special Prosecutor to order an immediate forensic audit of all scholarships awarded since January 2017.

Additionally, they are calling on President Akufo-Addo to act swiftly in this matter to protect the public purse from further abuse.

Read full statement below:

