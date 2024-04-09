The war of claims by politicians over which government initiated specific projects has reached Sene West.

This time, the Roads Minister and Member of Parliament for Sene West engage in a tug-of-war.

The MP for Sene West, Kwame Twumasi Ampofo, has described as lies the claim by Road Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government constructed the Kwame Danso-Kagyegyi road.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, the MP stated that, the Minister ought to revisit his records.

The Minister had addressed the people of Sene West and claimed before the chiefs and residents that, the 34-kilometer stretch of Atebubu-Kwame-Danso-Kagyegyi was constructed by the current government, taking credit for it.

But Mr. Twumasi Ampofo said the Roads Minister was economical with the truth.

He added that, these lies are also being peddled by Joseph Mcain Kumah, NPP Parliamentary member, and others.

The Sene MP assured the people that, John Mahama would come and continue with his good works in the area.

