An 18-year-old student from Adanwomase Senior High School has been convicted of robbing a teacher and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Ashanti Circuit Court at Old Tafo.

The judge, His Honour Festus Nukunu, imposed the sentence on Gabriel Osei Kwame for his involvement in the robbery of Matilda Boatema, a teacher at Gyaman Pensan Senior High School.

Gabriel pleaded guilty to the robbery charge, as per section 149 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29) of 1960.

On the morning of March 4, 2024, at about 7:30am, Gabriel assaulted Matilda with a jackknife near her residence in Adanwomase in the Ashanti region.

He robbed her of her Infinix Hot 9 smartphone valued at 700 cedis, cash amounting to 570 cedis, as well as rice, stew, and some documents.

Matilda reported the robbery to the Asonomaso police, who swiftly responded to the scene.

Upon investigation, the complainant’s bag was discovered abandoned in a nearby bush, though the phone and cash were missing.

The police gathered evidence from the scene for further inquiry. On March 25, Matilda identified Gabriel in the company of a friend in Adanwomaso, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to the Asonomaso police.

Initially, Gabriel denied any involvement in the robbery but later confessed to the police.

According to the police, the accused admitted to robbing the complainant and disclosed that he sold the stolen phone at Adum PZ for 250 cedis.

State prosecutor, Inspector Alfred Aruk, told the court that Gabriel was unable to assist the police in recovering the phone.

Following the investigation, he was charged with robbery and brought before the court.

