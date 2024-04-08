Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, found herself in a heated exchange with online critics on X, amidst swirling rumours about her alleged divorce from rapper Medikal.

The confrontation unfolded when Makafui shared a video promoting the premiere of her upcoming film at Silver Bird Cinema on May 11, 2024.

Encouraging her followers to attend the event, she extended an invitation to the public to purchase tickets.

However, shortly after her post, an anonymous Twitter user resorted to hurling insults at Makafui, by calling her a “Kwasia (stupid) girl.”

In a swift response, Makafui fired back at the online bully, saying, “Kwasiaa (stupid) boy.”

She further remarked, “You’re definitely walking dead,” showcasing her resilience in the face of unwarranted attacks from another user.

The exchange comes amidst heightened speculation regarding the status of Makafui’s marriage to Medikal. ‘

Responding to a post that referred to Makafui as his wife, Medikal clarified that she is now his baby mama, adding that, they are “co-parenting amicably.”

