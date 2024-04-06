Senegal’s political landscape sees a significant shift as Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announces the formation of a new government consisting of 25 ministers and five junior ministers, unveiled on Friday following President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s resounding victory in elections in March.

The cabinet composition, approved by President Faye, marks a new era in Senegal’s governance, with Sonko, a key supporter, assuming the position of prime minister under the leadership of the newly inaugurated President Faye, who succeeded outgoing President Macky Sall after his 12-year tenure.

With keen anticipation, observers are closely monitoring the new cabinet, especially considering President Faye’s campaign promises, including radical changes such as potential adjustments to the West African common currency, the CFA franc.

Although there has been slight modification in stance regarding the currency, President Faye recently pledged to conduct audits in the oil, gas, and mining sectors, signalling a proactive approach towards governance.

Ousmane Sonko speaks after he was appointed prime minister by Senegal’s newly-elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in Dakar, Senegal April 2, 2024. REUTERS/Abdou Karim Ndoye/File Photo

Key appointments within the new government include Cheikh Diba, assuming the role of finance minister, leveraging his prior experience as the finance ministry’s director of budget programming.

Abdourahmane Sarr has been designated as the economy minister, poised to navigate Senegal’s economic landscape.

Birame Souleye Diop, former vice president of the now-dissolved Pastef party led by Sonko and Faye, will helm the oil and energy ministry, bringing a wealth of experience and perspective to the crucial sector.

Furthermore, two generals have been entrusted with significant roles, with appointments as interior and defence ministers, underscoring the government’s emphasis on security and stability.

As Senegal embraces a new chapter under President Faye’s administration, the unveiling of the government’s composition sets the stage for addressing national priorities and fulfilling electoral promises amidst high expectations from the populace.

