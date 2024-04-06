The Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, has highlighted the potential coercion in the alleged marriage of a 12-year-old to a 63-year-old Ga priest.

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye stressed the fundamental principle that marriage cannot be forced upon individuals against their will.

She delved into the complexities of the situation, posing a thought-provoking question about the girl’s consent, even if she were hypothetically of legal age.

“Assuming without admitting that this girl involved is 18 years old, if she is 18, you know there is a compulsion of marriage. Can we say that this child has agreed to be married to a 63-year-old man or a deity?” she quizzed.

“That is, assuming she was 18. This is because there is a crime of compulsion of marriage. And we would have to check that,” she further noted.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, she underscored the need to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged marriage.

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye’s focus on the potential coercion highlights broader societal concerns about consent, particularly in traditional and cultural contexts.

“You can’t force anybody to be married against their will,” she stressed.

