A former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has denounced the marriage between a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl as illegal and criminal.

In an interview with JoyNews on Tuesday, she pointed out that the union violates the Children’s Act of the country, rendering it unlawful.

She urged the police to take immediate action to nullify the marriage and prevent any further violations of the law.

Additionally, she expressed concern about the potential stigma that the child and her family may face within their community.

“The laws are clear. So the arguments they are making using betrothal as their basis fall flat. Whichever you look at it, this is illegal. Because the Children’s Act protects children and covers betrothals also. So even if it is a betrothal, it is also unlawful and a crime.”

In the midst of the controversy, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, known as the Gborbu Wulomo, received widespread criticism after a video surfaced online showing his marriage to the 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.

The traditional marriage ceremony took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua, sparking outrage and debate.

Defending his actions, Gborbu Wulomo clarified that the union was intended as a betrothal, emphasizing that the young girl would not be required to fulfill any marital obligations.

