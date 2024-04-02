Human Rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over the child marriage case at Nungua in Accra.

The petition filed on April 2nd requests the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of the Ga traditional priest, Gborbu Wulomo over his traditional marriage to a 12-year-old girl in Nungua on March, 30.

Mr. Sosu considers the Wulomo’s conduct criminal, constituting a violation of both local and international laws on child care and protection.

He highlights that, “the said marriage is illegal, null and void because by law a child under 18 cannot enter marriage.”

Mr. Sosu also argues that, although traditional religious arguments are being made in support of marriage, the Constitution is clear in Article 26 concerning the limitations of traditions and customs.

“For clarity, Article 26 (1) provides as follows “Every person is entitled to enjoy, practice, profess, maintain and promote any culture, language, tradition or religion subject to the provisions of this Constitution” It provides further in Article 26(2) that “All customary practices which dehumanize or are injurious to the physical and mental well-being of a person are prohibited” It is my respectful view that the customary practice being referred to are unconstitutional and not backed by the laws of Ghana.”

The MP therefore demanded an investigation be launched into what he refers to as a “potential defilement,” and that the priest be prosecuted.

Read full petition below:

