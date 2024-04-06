Commercial activities in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital have been suspended as hundreds of mourners pay their last respects to the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Sunyanimanhene.

On a visit around the town, Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah observed that all shops, stalls and markets were closed on Friday.

The town was quiet as none of the food vending businesses, petty trading and provision shopkeepers along the major streets of the capital were open.

However, essential services such as banking, healthcare and mobile money vending were operating.

This was in adherence to a directive issued by the Sunyani Traditional Council to pave the way for the pre-burial and final funeral rites between April 1 and April 7, 2024.

Despite the compliance, the directive has been met with condemnation.

Meanwhile, some taxi drivers have expressed worry about the slow nature of businesses.

As the funeral rites (Dorte Yie) gathered momentum, different cultural activities were performed and magical performances, as traditional priests joined mourners for the commencement of the pre-burial and final funeral rites (Dotoyie) of the late Sunyanimanhene.

Clad in smocks and other traditional regalia with varieties of talismans around their necks, hands and legs, exhibited their traditional dancing prowess on the streets to entertain mourners.

Born on May 31, 1946, and known in private life as Osei Kofi, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, a retired educationist, he was enstooled on March 17, 1980.

He passed on in 2023 after a short illness.