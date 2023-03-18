Three out of five suspects who broke into offices of the National Identification Authority( NIA) in Sunyani and made away with 22 HP laptop computers among other equipment have appeared before a Sunyani District Court B.

The suspects have been charged with 14 counts including stealing and unlawful damage to property.

The first accused, Asante Anthony Junior has been refused bail while the second accused, Ameyaw Elisaer, and the third, Joviers Amoah Afriyie’s plea were taken and have been granted bail in the sum of 50,000 each with two sureties with one to be justified.

All three pleaded not guilty but the court presided over by His Worship, Eric Daning Esq did not take their plea and subsequently granted two bail and remanded one.

According to the prosecution, the fourth and fifth accused persons (names withheld) are at large and the police are looking for them to arrest.

They first appeared before the court on March 7 2023, re-appeared on March 16 2023 where all three pleaded not guilty, and are to re-appear on March 31, 2023.

They appeared on the charge of stealing 22 HP laptop computers, a desktop computer, a Samsung TV set, a water dispenser, a ceiling fan, a standing fan, five HP monitor tonners, UPS, and two Samsung mobile phones all valued at 33,000 dollars according to the prosecutor.

The first accused, Asante Anthony Junior among other counts was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and unlawful damage contrary to section 23(1) and 172:of the criminal offences Act 1960, Act 29, stealing contrary to section 124 of the same criminal offences Act 1960, Act 29.

The second and third accused on the other hand were slapped with dishonestly receiving stolen items contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Sampson told the court that a deputy director of the NIA reported to the police on 22, October 2022 that doors and windows of the NIA regional office in Bono Region were broken into and the items were stolen. A police investigation later pointed to five suspects and three were rounded up while two are at large.

He told the court some of the items, however, have since been retrieved. The first accused person is a student, and the second and third accused are mobile phone repairers.