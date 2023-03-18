It is a very common phenomenon to see multiple creators joining forces to churn out masterpieces.

This is a time-tested path towards attaining a collective goal, and musical success is no exception in this light.

Since the origin of hiplife in Ghana, there have been a number of unforgettable collaborations that saw everyone on it shine.

The songs went on to become blueprints for artistes generations after, to emulate the strategy in propelling sonical growth in the industry.

On the back of this, here are 10 of these songs worth a second listen:

These compilation of tracks from past and present saw respective artistes put their best foot forward for which reason many have described them as outstanding.

Find the list below (in no particular order):

Mesan Aba – Akyeame ft Yoggi Doggi and Nana Quame

In 1999, rap group Akyeame consisting of Okyeame Kwame and Okyeame Quophi released Mesan Aba on the Nkonsonkonson album. The track featured Yoggi Doggi and Nana Quame.

The amazing beat by legendary Zapp Mallet ensured the song was an instant hit.

Oye Ohene Remix – Obrafour ft Tinny

Obrafour teamed up with Tinny on the remix of his hit track Oye Ohene. Both artistes did justice to the beat produced by Hammer of the Last 2.

Obrafour was one of the country’s biggest rappers at the time while Tinny was a young rapper fast trending for being the king of features with his unique Ga rap style.

Medo – Lord Kenya ft. Nana Ama & Swazy B

Lord Kenya in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s was a hiplife heavyweight his unique aggressive rap style was a fan favorite. He linked up with legendary backing vocalist Nana Ama and Swazy B to produce a hit collaboration.

AH – Reggie Rockstone ft KK Fosu

The Grandpapa of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone released ‘Ah!’ in 2004 on his Last Show album. According to him, it was based on a true story of betrayal between a close friend and his ex who he caught having an affair.

The music video portrayed KK Fosu as the friend with Reggie Rockstone and Promzy former member of V.I.P giving him a serious beating. The unforgettable video definitely aided in increasing the track’s popularity.

Adonai Remix – Sarkodie ft Castro

VGMA Artiste of the Decade, Sarkodie released a monster hit with the late Castro in 2014.

Adonai’s remix which was produced by StreetBeatz was so good that many struggle to recall that there was an original version which featured SK Blinks.

The track appeared on Capital Xtra‘s list of the Top 35 Afrobeats Songs and in 2020 it became the become the highest-viewed music video in Ghana with over 70,000,357 views on YouTube.

Ringtone Remix – Tinny ft Asem, Richie and Okyeame Kwame

During the crunk era, Richie partenered Tinny to remake Ringtone. The remix was pure fire.

Although Asem and Richie killed it on this track, Okeame Kwame’s verse also passes for one of the memorable verses in Hiplife.

Odo Pa – Castro ft. Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata

The late Castro’s collaborations with Asamoah Gyan where all huge because Ghanaians had never witnessed a footballer move into the music industry before. Curiosity got many to listen to what the late hiplife legend would be able to produce with the former BlackStars captain.

Odo Pa was a masterpiece, the best of their collaborations, Takoradi’s darling boy Kofi Kinaata’s verse was the icing on the cake for this beautiful collaboration.

Jacket remix- Praye ft 4×4,Wutah, Tinny, Samini and Blackson.

The original Jacket which was on Praye’s “Rollkoll 2008” album was already a hit which meant the remix had to be special to top that. The remix definitely was special Wutah , 4×4, Samini , Tinny and Blackstone all brought their unique styles to the catchy beat produced by JQ making the track a instant hit.

No shortcut to heaven – Manifest ft Obrafour

Obrafour always used to refer to M.anifest as the English-raping version of himself since they both used deep bars and thought-provoking content.

The duo produced a classic titled No Shortcut To Heaven.

10. Moko Hoo – Bandana(Shatta Wale) ft Tinny

This was Shatta Wale’s first ever major hit back when he was Bandana. He featured one of the hottest hiplife artistes of that era Tinny on this track. The two artistes complemented each other with their contrasting styles.

Shatta Wale had the Dancehall raga feel while Tinny brought his cool flowing Ga rap style.

