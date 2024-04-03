The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has condemned child marriage following reports of the marriage of a minor to a 63-year-old fetish priest.

According to the association, child marriage violates the rights of a child and poses risk to her mental and overall well-being.

In the press release signed by the Public Relations Offer of GPA, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur, stated that additionally, the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) prohibits the practice of child marriage.

“This law clearly states that, no person shall force a child under the age of 18 to be betrothed, subjected to a dowry transaction, or marriage. We believe that every child has the right to a safe, healthy, and fulfilling life,” the statement read.

The association noted that a child deserves “love, warmth and acceptance” to grow well but if deprived will lead to psychological problems which will negatively impact their adult life.

“Child marriage is a severe form of child abuse that can lead to long-lasting psychological trauma, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and low self-esteem. It robs children of their childhood, disrupts their education, and exposes them to the risk of early.”

This comment follows the purported marriage of Naa Okromo, now addressed as Naa Yomo Ayemuede to the Gborbu Wulomo, a 63-year-old priest over the weekend in Nungua.

Earlier reports identified Naa Okromo as a 12-year-old girl but the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has clarified that she turns 16 in July.

However, this does not dismiss the fact that she is still a minor and the state must protect her rights, he said on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday.

Also, following this speculations, many civil society groups have raised concerns about the barbaric nature of the act. Others have also called for the arrest of the priest.

Meanwhile, GPA also commended the Ghana Police Service for locating the girl and her mother and placing them under police protection.

In the letter, they encouraged the police to take legal action against those involved.

The association also called on the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, the Department of Social Welfare, and other stakeholders to provide counselling and therapy to help her cope with the trauma she may have gone through.

“We thus, call on traditional and religious leaders to speak out against child marriage, and other harmful practices that destroy children, and to promote the safety, rights, and well-being of children in their communities.”

The GPA stated that they are committed “to working with all stakeholders to address the root causes of child marriage, including poverty, lack of education, and harmful traditional practices. It is crucial that we all work together to create a society where children are protected, valued and allowed to thrive.”

