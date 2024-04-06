A Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah has condemned the alleged marriage of a 12-year-old girl to Gborbu Wulomo.

According to her, irrespective of whether the girl, Naa Okromo, is currently 12 years old or is turning 16 years soon, the law strongly disapproves of her marriage to the 63-year-old priest.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, April 6, Mrs Dapaah stated, “Whether 12, 15 or 16, the law is clear if you look at section 14. And for me, I keep saying that this event is a good opportunity for us as Ghanaians to re-sensitise ourselves.

“It is neither here nor there whether 12, whether 15 or 16 – of course, I’m mindful of Section 122 of Act 560 on the determination of the age of a child. It is key only for purposes of ensuring that Section 14 has not been breached and clearly, the argument being thrown out there whether, 12, 15 or 16 still does not meet the age criteria.”

Her remarks follow the marriage of Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to Naa Okromo at Nungua near Accra on March 30.

Following the ceremony, the 63-year-old priest has faced severe criticism, with many stakeholders describing the act as barbaric, retrogressive, and an abuse of the child’s rights.

However, the office of the Gborbu Wulomo clarified that the 12-year-old was not married to the Wulomo but to the Gborbu deity.

Again, the GaDangme Council clarified that the relationship between the Gborbu priest and the 12-year-old girl is simply a betrothal and not a marriage.

In response to this, Mrs Dapaah condemned betrothal marriage, citing Section 14 of Act 560, which clearly defines who a child is until he/she turns 18 years old.

“Even Section 1, defines a child within the context of Act 560 as 18 so whether 12, 15 or 16 and if we are evoking Section 14, why are we discussing even 12, 15 or 16? But of course, as part of the prosecutorial process on evidence, it is important to determine the age only for the purpose of ensuring that the child is 18 or not but 12, 15 or 16, I’m afraid still doesn’t cut it,” she stressed.

The Deputy AG maintained that Section 1 and 14 of Act 560 defines a child as someone who is below 18 years, stating that if a child is below 18 years, there cannot be betrothal.

