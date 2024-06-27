Poverty, lack of education, and interference from persons in high offices, including traditional authorities and politicians, have been identified as major factors hindering Ghana’s efforts to end human trafficking.

According to Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, despite government interventions, including the passage of relevant laws, these factors continue to affect her office’s efforts at prosecuting perpetrators of the crime.

“Some of the problems we encounter when we are prosecuting some of these perpetrators is for members within the community to purport to interfere in the prosecution either through lobbying or luring or through threats of death and other things,” she said.

She spoke on the sidelines at the National Justice Conference of the International Justice Mission in Accra.

Madam Dapaah said although the government has laws to check trafficking, a lot more ought to be done.

“It is a whole community responsibility. So as a government, we are doing our bid but we relish the continuous support of all of us,” she said.

ALSO READ: