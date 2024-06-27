Prosecution is cross examining the 3rd accused, Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

The Minority leader of Parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is standing trial together with the 3rd accused, for willfully causing financial loss to the state and deliberately misapplying state property.

The state says it lost some €2.37 million for nothing more than defective sprinter buses.

Today’s cross examination will provide Prosecution with a 4th window of opportunity to inquire into the processes leading up to the purchase of the ambulances from the businessman.

Myjoyonline’s photojournalist, David Andoh is present at the proceedings and captured these photos.