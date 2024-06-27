Adisadel College is the new National Science and Maths Quiz champion of the Central Region.

It is a hat-trick performance for the zebras.

They have defeated 2020 Regional Champions, Wesley Girls High School, Ghana National College, and Apam Senior High School in a dramatic grand finale contest.

The Santa Clausians made a slow start to the contest, finishing the first round with 7 points. ‘Wey Gey Hey’ and Ghana National College peaked top of the table with 15 points each, leaving Apam SHS at the bottom with five points.

Adisadel College, who refused to be broken, made a huge comeback in the second round, grabbing 14 points in the speed race. This pushed them to the top of the table with 22 points. Wesley Girls and Ghana National College dropped to second and third places on 17 and 12 points respectively.

Apam added no points to their five.

The boys in black and white, who enveloped the rest of the supporting students, spilling to the overflow of the Center for National Culture auditorium will not have any of the cautions from officials at this point. Their morale overrode every emotion, setting a perfect tone for the true or false session.

Adisco and ‘Geyhey’ fought it dreadfully in this round. They shared part of the spoils equally between them. The two schools accrued 13 points each to increase their tallies to 35 and 30 respectively.

At this point, the herd of zebras from Adisco grew wilder and could not be tamed. Only a treat to unleash them out of the hall got some silence out of them.

Ghana National College raised a few eyebrows when they attempted two riddles in the final round and got them right on the 4th and 5th clues. Six points were grabbed; increasing their tally to 34. Just a point behind Adisco’s 35 from the third round.

But, the Santas stood up to the task. They showed why they are the defending champions.

They took a shot at the next riddle and got it right. Their tally now increased to 38 and a done deal. All other competitors including their constants grew cold. The phrase, “What shall it profit a school to get the final three points” could boldly be read across their face.

The Santas had an opportunity to make a huge statement with their win and they did. They got the last riddle to top-up their points to 41.

The auditorium erupted with the Adisadel College anthem as the skies read black and white. The Zebras have made a majestic crossing for the third time, with a cool GH₵ 4,000.00 in their pockets courtesy of GOIL PLC.

Hat trick of a trophy! Champions 2022, 2023 and now 2024. They have written their regional history that will take at least 2 years for rivals and one-time champions, Mfantsipim and Geyhey to equalise.

To the big names in Accra, Kumasi and others, the Zebras say “We are coming!”