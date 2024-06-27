The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has denied reports suggesting that it will not participate in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

This comes after the party’s Director of Communications, Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano indicated that, CPP is unlikely to field a presidential candidate for the 2024 general election due to internal disagreements and numerous court cases.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, he emphasised that these issues have prevented the party from conducting primaries to select a candidate, and without significant changes soon, the CPP will struggle to organise itself effectively for the upcoming elections.

However, in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Independent Committee, P.N. Sorbodjor, the party confirmed that it will take part in the elections.

It clarified that, the CPP is in the final stages of organizing activities related to the selection of candidates for both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7th.

They emphasized that a detailed program outlining these activities will be made public by next week, affirming the party’s commitment to contesting the elections.

“It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the Convention People’s Party, information circulating in sections of the media to the effect that the Party will not field candidates for the 2024 general elections. The Independent Committee of the CPP wishes to debunk this Information,” the statement read.

