A former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini has reacted to allegations that he owns some 20 properties in Dubai.

This was in response to a recent report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that named him as one of the “politically exposed persons” in former President Mahama’s era owning properties in Dubai.

The former minister was particularly taken aback by the specific mention of high-end areas in Dubai, including Jumeirah.

“This matter, having been published at this time that I, Inusah Fuseini, own 20 properties in high-end areas of the desert. You even mentioned Jumeirah in Dubai; I don’t even know there,” he told Okay FM on Tuesday, June 25.

The report, which was highlighted by the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, claims that Mr Fuseini possesses multiple high-end properties in the United Arab Emirates.

During an interview, Mr Fuseini addressed the allegations, expressing his disbelief and denying any connection to the mentioned properties.

“First of all, the story is inaccurate because I was a minister from 2014 to January 2017. The second thing is that he, himself (the Daily Dispatch journalist), said it is alleged, and so because of that, when I saw the story, I referred it to my lawyers,” he stated.

When he was asked by Accra-based Okay FM if he owned any property in Dubai at all, the former MP for Tamale Central refrained from giving further details, emphasing that his legal team is currently investigating the claims, and advised him to refrain from making extensive comments on the matter.

He hinted that the allegations might be part of a broader attempt to divert attention from the current government’s issues by targeting former ministers.

“This could be one of the attempts to deflect the attention that is being drawn on the government onto former ministers, and so we have to wait for the details, and my lawyers are studying the story carefully,” he added.

He expressed concern over the impact of such allegations on his reputation, urging patience until all facts are examined.

“It is not only telling and revealing, but it is also a story that goes to the reputation of the individual. And so, let us wait, let the details emerge, let the lawyers study it so that I don’t compromise my right to take further action on this matter,” he concluded.

I’ve worked for 30 years, owning $133K property in Dubai no big deal – Moses Asaga

Another former Member of Parliament whose name was mentioned in the report, Moses Asaga, has dismissed the claims and described them as a political machination.

The OCCRP report titled “How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate,” published on May 14, 2024, suggested that these persons had acquired real estate in Dubai worth millions of dollars while they served in the Mahama era.

The former Nabdam MP in a response to Accra-based Citi FM, said he was in the position to legally acquire a property worth $133,000 having worked in various roles at Ecobank, GNPC, and as a Deputy Minister of Finance and Minister for Employment.

“I thought I had done something criminal and corrupt worth investigating. $133, 000, shouldn’t I be able to own such an investment? What are the prices of Trasaco properties $1m- $3m who are staying there? Is it not politicians and majority NPP functionaries? Has the OCCRP gone to put a story on them? This is a political machination.

“So, they think for my 30-year working life I should not have an investment of that paltry amount. Before politics, I worked with Ecobank, and GNPC and was Deputy Minister of Finance, Minister for Employment, and CEO of NPA. I could not afford an investment of $133,000 for a student one-bedroom apartment. What is the crime and corruption involved in this?.

