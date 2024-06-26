The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing proudly announces that it will host the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) Council meeting from June 27th to June 30th, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The IYDU, which the NPP Youth Wing is a member, is a global alliance of center-right political youth organizations dedicated to promoting freedom, democracy, and human rights. This year’s council meeting, themed “Global Challenges, Conservative Solutions:Building a More Secure and Prosperous Future,” will gather young political leaders from around the world to discuss critical issues, share best practices, and build networks that strengthen democratic values.

As the host, the NPP Youth Wing will highlight Ghana’s vibrant democracy and commitment to youth empowerment. The program will feature keynote addresses from influential leaders, panel discussions, and interactive workshops focusing on leadership, governance, and innovative policy solutions.

Council Meeting Highlights

Keynote Addresses : Inspirational talks by prominent political leaders and thought leaders.

: Inspirational talks by prominent political leaders and thought leaders. Panel Discussions :In-depth discussions on current global political issues and the role of youth in shaping the future.

:In-depth discussions on current global political issues and the role of youth in shaping the future. Interactive Workshops : Hands-on sessions on leadership skills, governance strategies, and policy development.

: Hands-on sessions on leadership skills, governance strategies, and policy development. Networking Opportunities: Platforms for delegates to connect, collaborate, and forge lasting partnerships.

“We are honoured to host this significant event,” said Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer.

“This meeting is an opportunity for young leaders to collaborate, learn, and drive positive change in their respective countries. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering a generation of informed and proactive leaders” he added.

The International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) is a global alliance of young political leaders and youth organizations from center-right parties, dedicated to promoting democracy, freedom, and human rights. The organization provides a platform for young leaders to share ideas, develop policies, and advocate for democratic principles worldwide.

The NPP Youth Wing is committed to engaging and empowering young Ghanaians through political participation, leadership training, and community development initiatives.

By hosting the IYDU Council meeting, the NPP Youth Wing aims to showcase Ghana’s dedication to democratic values and youth development on the international stage.

ALSO READ: