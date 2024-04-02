The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has clarified that the new wife of the Ga priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, is not 12 years old as earlier reported but will be 16 years in July, 2024.

According to him, even if the girl is almost 16 years as claimed, the age difference is still too vast.

“We seem to be unraveling some few things. For instance, the age of 12 which we were made to believe is incorrect. The child is almost 16 [but] still a minor,” he said.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, April 2, Mr Boateng clarified that although she was a bit older, it did not dismiss the fact that she is still a minor and the state must protect her rights,.

He noted that his outfit in collaboration with other ministries intended to protect the rights of the young girl.

Among other things, they will also ascertain the young girl’s real age using birth certificate for the accurate or records from her school to confirm or expose the lies.

His comment follows the purported marriage of Naa Okromo, 12, now addressed as Naa Yomo Ayemuede to the Gborbu Wulomo, a 63-year-old priest over the weekend in Nungua.

Earlier reports identified Naa Okromo as a 12-year-old girl but following this speculations, many civil society groups have raised concerns about the barbaric nature of the act. Others have also called for the arrest of the priest.

Meanwhile, he said to fully grasp the matter, the culture and traditions of the Nungua people must be taken into consideration regarding the ceremony.

Mr Boateng explained that the traditional rite was performed about a week ago, and the outdooring occurred only on Saturday, March 30 but the marriage has not been consummated.

He urged the public to hold on with the call for the priest’s arrest until they understood the entire issue.

“Those who are calling for the arrest and all that, I will stay hang on for a while. It’s an option that is available I would not close it because that is not my job. The Ministry of the Interior will advise and the Attorney General will advise and I will give them the version I have heard. Then we arrive at the conclusion on what is the next step,” he added.

The Chieftaincy minister added he would meet the Gborbu Wulomo tomorrow April 3 and by Thursday, April 4, he would be able to speak conclusively on the matter.

