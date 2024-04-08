The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Amoah Boateng, has moved to dispel misconceptions surrounding an alleged child marriage ceremony that recently sparked outrage in Nungua.

Addressing the issue on JoyNews’ The Probe, Mr. Boateng clarified that the event captured in a circulating video was actually a traditional rite, not a marriage ceremony as initially portrayed.

He explained, “During the event, a lot of things were said, and the information came out as if they were marrying the girl to the Wulomo [Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII].”

In response to public concern, Mr. Boateng disclosed that his Ministry, in collaboration with the Gender Ministry and the Attorney General’s office, swiftly engaged with the traditional authorities of Nungua and the Ga priest involved in the ceremony.

Through these discussions, it was established that there were no intentions of engaging in carnal relations with the young girl, emphasizing the paramount importance of her welfare.

Taking decisive action, Mr. Boateng and his team coordinated with the police to ensure the safe removal of the minor from the Nungua Community.

As investigations into the matter progress, Mr. Boateng has pledged to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies and local communities to ensure justice and accountability prevail.

Additionally, Mr. Boateng refuted claims that the girl involved was only 12 years old, asserting that she is, in fact, 16 years old, as opposed to initial reports.

