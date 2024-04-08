Former Auditor-General Dominic Yao Domelevo has raised concerns over the misuse of scholarships in Ghana.

He highlighted the troubling trend of financially well-off individuals being classified as needy and benefiting from scholarships intended for economically disadvantaged students.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr Domelevo expressed bewilderment at the Scholarship Secretariat’s failure to address ongoing abuses within the system, despite these issues being brought to light through audits.

“If we have a society in which the highest-paid class can classify themselves as needy, then we are in trouble,” Domelevo remarked, citing examples of individuals earning substantial monthly incomes being considered eligible for scholarships.

Nonetheless, Mr Domelevo highlighted a disturbing scenario where a minister earning around GH₵25,000 per month was argued to be needy and deserving of a scholarship, despite some teachers and public servants earning significantly less.

His remarks come in the wake of the Fourth Estate’s publication, titled ‘Scholarship Bonanza,’ which revealed instances of individuals close to key government officials benefiting from scholarships deemed inappropriate.

Among the beneficiaries listed were children of the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a former Inspector General of Police. The revelations have sparked public outcry, with calls for transparency from the Scholarship Secretariat.

Despite the controversy, the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat maintains that the institution has done nothing wrong, prompting further scrutiny and demands for accountability.

