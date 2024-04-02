The recent marriage ceremony between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 12-year-old Naa Okromo has sparked controversy, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for his arrest.

However, the Mankralo of the Nungua Traditional Area has clarified that, the marriage is purely customary and does not involve any sexual duties.

Addressing the concerns raised, the Mankralo explained that, the ceremony was part of Naa Yoomo Ayamoadey traditional rites.

The Mankralo said as the spiritual head or overlord of the Ga Dangbe state, the Gborbu Wulomo customarily has four wives in his temple to assist him in his traditional duties.

Additionally, outside the temple, he maintains another customary wife and traditional concubines, all serving in a ceremonial capacity to support him in his broader traditional responsibilities.

“Outside the Gborbu temple, he has another customary wife and traditional concubines, all customary. They also aid him in carrying out his traditional duties outside the Gborbu temple.”

Speaking Citi FM, on Tuesday, April 2, the Mankralo said the marriage has no sexual connotations.

“She [Naa Ayemoede] sits on a virgin stool and that stool is purely reserved for virgins. Gborbu Wulomo has four wives, one is almost 96 years, the second one is around 70 years, the third one is around 30 years and this one is 13 years and it is purely customary and there is nothing sexual about it.

“When the traditional rite is being performed, it is performed in the sense of marriage because that is how the customs stipulate us to do because aside Naa Ayemoede, all the other wives have their husbands” he added.

