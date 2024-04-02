The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has said his outfit will meet Nungua traditional leaders today April 2, 2024.

This follows a recent marriage between the Gborbu Wulormo-Shitse, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and a 12-year-old girl.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng stated that, they will also coordinate with the Ministry of Gender and the police to determine the way forward.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, he stressed the need for swift action, noting that while they cannot keep the girl indefinitely, they must ensure a lasting solution to the matter.

“We will meet with traditional leaders from Nungua today to deliberate on the issue. We cannot keep the girl forever, but we must ensure a lasting solution.” he said.

To him, certain aspects of tradition must be addressed head-on as society progresses.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng reiterated that, the child is at a safe location pending investigations.

On March 30, a video of the customary marriage between the Gborbu Wulomo and the adolescent girl, Naa Okromo, in Nungua sparked a wave of debate and concern, shedding light on age disparities and traditional practices within the community.

In a ceremony steeped in tradition, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo married young Naa Okromo, who has now taken on the traditional name Naa Ayemoede as per customary marriage protocols prevailing in their community.

However, the marriage is not deemed complete until Naa Ayemoede undergoes a subsequent ceremonial purification ritual.

