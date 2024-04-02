The Chieftaincy Ministry says it is taking into serious consideration the recent marriage between a 63-year-old traditional priest in Nungua, Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII and a 12-year-old girl.

Speaking to JoyNews, the sector Minister, Stephen Amoah Boateng, pledged to investigate the matter in order for his outfit to understand the issue and take necessary measures since the bride, Naa Ayemoede, is a minor.

“I’m still doing a lot more checks through the traditional authority and the Police Command on the ground because we are talking about a minor here. We are also trying to reach the family of the 12-year-old.

“It is not clear what is happening there and I want to get to the bottom of it,” he said in an interview.

